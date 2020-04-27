Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $109.22. 390,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $325.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $114.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Saturna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Park National raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Union Bankshares raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

