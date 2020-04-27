Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. 21,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

