Beat Kahli Acquires 41,287 Shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) major shareholder Beat Kahli acquired 41,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $207,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 46,660 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $228,634.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Beat Kahli bought 100,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Beat Kahli bought 134,826 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $606,717.00.

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.85. 167,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. VOXX International Corp has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

