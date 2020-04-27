Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BEZ has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beazley to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beazley from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 585 ($7.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 534.60 ($7.03).

Shares of LON:BEZ traded up GBX 23.20 ($0.31) on Monday, hitting GBX 391.60 ($5.15). 2,101,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In related news, insider Sally Lake acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

