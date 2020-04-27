BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Short Interest Update

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,173. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $106,450,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $38,225,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,796,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,471,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

