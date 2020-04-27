BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,661 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,777 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

