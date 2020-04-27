Bfsg LLC Has $6.12 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.56. 73,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

