Bfsg LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,818,244. The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.23.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

