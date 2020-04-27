Bitcore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,195.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. Bitcore has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $4,195.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 20.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,740.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.14 or 0.02521182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.79 or 0.03098057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00572353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00797490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00078163 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00566187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,218,525 coins and its circulating supply is 17,717,565 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.