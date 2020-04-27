Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $48.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.48, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

