BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of BlackBerry worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $37,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 404.00 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Cfra dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

