BlackRock TCP Capital’s (TCPC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

TCPC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.41. 794,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7,020.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 197,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

