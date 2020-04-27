Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Given “Sell” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BORR. DNB Markets lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

BORR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. Borr Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,196,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,311,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.