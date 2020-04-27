Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,792 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.15% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $26.51 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($1.08). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, insider F Kevin Tylus bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $79,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

