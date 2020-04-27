Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.56% of Korn Ferry worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 1,065,528 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after acquiring an additional 463,177 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,922,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,827.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $194,045. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

