Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys Shares of 448,233 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 448,233 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,287,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of Cathay General Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CATY. TheStreet cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

