Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

