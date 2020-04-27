Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.11 Million Position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

