Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.23 Million Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.77% of Monro worth $11,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $89.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.83.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

