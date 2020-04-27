Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $362,000. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 80,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

