Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.23% of Camden National worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Camden National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Camden National by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAC opened at $28.59 on Monday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

