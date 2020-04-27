Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,498 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 46,259 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Performance Food Group worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

