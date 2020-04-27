Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $8.36 Million Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.32% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WASH. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of WASH opened at $32.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

