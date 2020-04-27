Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.26% of CDK Global worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $10,120,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 28.4% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 393,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 86,996 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $1,537,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 137.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

