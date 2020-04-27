Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,345,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

