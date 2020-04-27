Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.46% of Insperity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.62. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

