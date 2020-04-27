Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 4,319 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Kadant worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Kadant by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $882.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

