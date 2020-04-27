Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 8,965 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.53% of The Ensign Group worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 170,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 and sold 3,250 shares worth $164,439. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $560.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

