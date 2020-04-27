Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.97% of 1st Source worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCE. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 1st Source by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in 1st Source by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 1st Source by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

In other 1st Source news, CEO Christopher J. Murphy III bought 2,500 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,549.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE opened at $31.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $828.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SRCE. BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.