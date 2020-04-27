Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,157 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.72% of German American Bancorp. worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GABC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 136,040 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,212,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in German American Bancorp. by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,466,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

In other German American Bancorp. news, Director Chris A. Ramsey purchased 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,347.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,350.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $225,686.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,847 shares of company stock worth $858,486. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $737.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

