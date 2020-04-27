Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,657,000 after buying an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Paychex by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after buying an additional 274,109 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

