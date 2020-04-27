Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,804.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,103,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 155,809 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,071,000 after purchasing an additional 112,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $159.11 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.22.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

