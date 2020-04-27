Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $87.55 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $102.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

