Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 3,079 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

