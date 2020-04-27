Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 32,142 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of Autoliv worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Autoliv stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

