Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35,028 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Service Co. International worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after purchasing an additional 472,545 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,642,000 after acquiring an additional 576,834 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,473,000 after acquiring an additional 383,440 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,366,000 after acquiring an additional 580,921 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCI opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,754.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

