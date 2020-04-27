Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 689 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $129,600,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,415 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $184.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

