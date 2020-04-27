Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $181.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.47.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

