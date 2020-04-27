Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.10% of Hyatt Hotels worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

