Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,299 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $88,143.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $174,447. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

EPAY opened at $38.85 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

