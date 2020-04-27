Brian R. Niccol Sells 5,776 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CMG opened at $882.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

