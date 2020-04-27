Brian R. Niccol Sells 977 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,346,305.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $685.34 and its 200-day moving average is $793.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $860.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

