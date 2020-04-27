Britvic (BVIC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Britvic (LON: BVIC):

4/27/2020 – Britvic had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/24/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Britvic was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 830 ($10.92) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 920 ($12.10).

4/2/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/23/2020 – Britvic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/23/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Britvic had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 722.50 ($9.50) on Monday. Britvic Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 702.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 879.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

