Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 872.69 ($11.48).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 722.50 ($9.50). The stock had a trading volume of 555,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 879.36. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders have acquired a total of 46 shares of company stock valued at $37,420 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.