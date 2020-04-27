Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 4.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $67,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded up $3.64 on Monday, hitting $268.45. 1,648,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,921. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.