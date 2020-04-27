Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will announce $18.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.56 billion and the lowest is $17.92 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $72.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.67 billion to $74.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $76.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

