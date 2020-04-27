Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,844 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $806,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,471,000 after purchasing an additional 685,244 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.48. The stock had a trading volume of 59,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,139. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.23. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

