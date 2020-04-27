BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.80-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.80 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,250. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

