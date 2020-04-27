Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Achieves $66.52 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Bytom has a total market cap of $66.52 million and $27.47 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, Cryptopia and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00572353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006374 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, RightBTC, CoinTiger, Bibox, BitMart, CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank, Gate.io, CoinEx, ZB.COM, BigONE, OTCBTC, Neraex, EXX, Huobi, OKEx, FCoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

