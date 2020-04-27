C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.28 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

